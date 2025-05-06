Eze Reflects On Palace Draw With Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze has reflected on the side’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Eze scored the South London’s club only goal of the encounter.

The England international converted a penalty on the hour mark, his 10th goal of the season across all competitions.

Nottingham Forest equalised four minutes later with Murillo deflecting Neco Williams’ powerful shot past Dean Henderson.

Read Also:Aina Features As Forest Suffer Setback Again In Top Five Race After Palace Draw

Eze admitted he sensed a winner was coming in the final minutes.

“I think we had quite a few chances at the end. I thought we were going to take it at the end, but I think a point, we’ll take it,” he told SkySports.

“We’re positive, we know we put in a good performance today.

“We had quite a bit of time off, but I think the boys were top today to come back. It was a high emotion game a week ago, so to put in a performance like this today was important for us.”



