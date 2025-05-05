Aina Features As Forest Suffer Setback Again In Top Five Race After Palace Draw

Ola Aina was in action while Taiwo Awoniyi was benched in Nottingham Forest’s 1-1 draw away to Crystal Palace in Monday night’s Premier League match.

Forest have now gone three consecutive league games without a win, recording two defeats and one draw.

The draw leaves them in sixth place on 61 points, just two points adrift of the top five places.

For Palace, they are now in 12th position and have 46 points in the league standing.

Eberechi Eze gave Palace the lead on the hour mark after converting from the penalty spot.

But just four minutes after Eze’s goal, Forest equalised thanks to Murillo.



