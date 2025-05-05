Chukwueze Benched Again As Milan Defeat Genoa Away

Samuel Chukwueze was once again overlooked for selection as AC Milan pipped Genoa 2-1 in a Serie A fixture on Monday night.

Chukwueze has now been benched in Milan’s last three matches.

The last time he featured for the Rossoneri was on April 20, when he came on as a substitute in his side’s defeat to Atalanta.

His appearance against Atalanta was his 23rd in the Italian topflight, scoring three goals.

Monday’s win against Genoa saw Milan still occupying ninth spot on 57 points in the league table.



