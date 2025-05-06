UCL: Capello Predicts PSG Vs Arsenal Second Leg

Legendary Italian coach Fabio Capello has backed Arsenal to turnaround their 1-0 deficit against Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal would go into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final second trailing the Ligue 1 champions.

Osumane Dembele’s fourth minute strike earned Luis Enrique’s men the slim advantage in the first leg at the Emirates stadium last week Tuesday.

But Capello, who won the Champions League with Milan in 1994, tipped Arsenal to go through at the expense of PSG.

“Arsenal truly impressed me against Real Madrid, and they have all it takes to come back from a home 1-0 loss,” Capello was quoted on Arsenal News Channel. “Last week’s game was heavily influenced by Dembélé’s early goal, which frightened Arsenal.

“I’ve rarely seen Arteta’s team so cautious and timid, almost more focused on avoiding conceding a second goal. But in Paris, there won’t be room for calculations.

“The only thing left to be seen is whether the passivity in the first leg was purely psychological.”

Arsenal pulled a shock 5-1 win against holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

After recording a 3-0 first leg win, thanks to Declan Rice’s two stunning free-kicks, the Gunners wrapped up the tie with a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

To get this stage, PSG edged out newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties in the round of 16 before overcoming Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.



