2025 U-20 AFCON: Morocco Can’t Stop Us — Flying Eagles Forward Benjamin Boasts Ahead Group B Clash

Flying Eagles striker Precious Benjamin says the team is expecting a difficult duel against Morocco, reports Completesports.com.

Benjamin however declared the North Africans can’t derail the team’s chances of making it to quarter-finals.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side started their campaign at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on a winning note, edging past Tunisia 1-0.

Former champions Morocco defeated Kenya 3-2 in their opening fixture.



A win will see the Flying Eagles book a spot in the knockout round.

“We are going to face a difficult opponent, a technical side. They also won their first game and will be make things difficult for us,” Benjamin told the team’s media officer Shariff Abdallah.

“For us, qualifying for the World Cup is the main target, we are sure of achieving our objective.”

The Group B encounter will kick-off at 7pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu





