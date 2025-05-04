Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 AFCON: Morocco Can’t Stop Us — Flying Eagles Forward Benjamin Boasts Ahead Group B Clash

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Flying Eagles striker Precious Benjamin says the team is expecting a difficult duel against Morocco, reports Completesports.com.

    Benjamin however declared the North Africans can’t derail the team’s chances of making it to quarter-finals.

    Aliyu Zubairu’s side started their campaign at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on a winning note, edging past Tunisia 1-0.

    Former champions Morocco defeated Kenya 3-2 in their opening fixture.

    Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles, Morocco Battle For Quarter-Final Ticket

    A win will see the Flying Eagles book a spot in the knockout round.

    “We are going to face a difficult opponent, a technical side. They also won their first game and will be make things difficult for us,” Benjamin told the team’s media officer Shariff Abdallah.

    “For us, qualifying for the World Cup is the main target, we are sure of achieving our objective.”

    The Group B encounter will kick-off at 7pm Nigeria time.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad