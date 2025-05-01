2025 U-20 AFCON: We Want To Qualify For World Cup, Win Title — Flying Eagles Defender Chukwu

Flying Eagles defender Emmanuel Chukwu his targeting a positive start at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The record champions will slug it out with the Young Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in their opening fixture at the June 30 Stadium, Cairo on Thursday (today).

Former champions Morocco and Kenya are the other teams in the group.

Chukwu said they will give their all to secure maximum points in the Group B fixture.

“We understand the importance of this game, as it is our first game in the competition, the youngster told NFF TV.

“Our coaches have prepared us for the task ahead. They have also told us how to approach the game.We are going for the three points, we are ready, and sure won’t disappoint the fans.”

The competition will also serves as the qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup which will be hosted by Chile later in the year.

The four semi-finalists from the U-20 AFCON will compete at the World Cup.

Chukwu stated that they will fight for the World Cup ticket before thinking about winning the trophy.

“Like the coach said, the first target is to get the ticket to the World Cup first, and then we can look forward to taking the trophy home,”he added.

This will be the fifth meeting between Nigeria and Tunisia at this level.

Nigeria have three wins, Tunisia have one, with one game drawn.

The Flying Eagles have scored in all five of their previous meetings with the North Africans.

By Adeboye Amosu



