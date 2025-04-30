2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Ready For Tunisia, Will Fight For World Cup Ticket — Zubairu

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu says his team’s main objective is to secure a World Cup ticket at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The four semi-finalists in Egypt will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup which will be hosted by Chile later in the year.

The Flying Eagles, who last tasted success on the continent in 2015 are among the favourites to win the title at this year’s edition of the biennial competition.

Zubairu however declared that his team’s first target is World Cup qualification.

Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Must Aim For Maximum Points Against Tunisia –Lawal

“We wouldn’t want to put too much pressure on the boys, that they must win the trophy. The first target now is to get the ticket to the World Cup,” Zubairu told NFF TV.

“When we get to the semi-final stage, we will sit them down again, and talk about winning the title, but our first target is the World Cup ticket.”

The seven-time champions will begin their campaign against Tunisia at the June 30 Stadium, Cairo on Thursday.

Zubairu stated his players are ready for the task ahead.

We are very much prepared, if you look at the journey, we started preparation from Abuja to Kastina, then Kastina back to Abuja. Now, we are in Egypt waiting for the first match which is against Tunisia, the boys are ready,” he added.

Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: CAF Picks Flying Eagles’ Kparobo One Of Rising Stars To Watch

The Flying Eagles have never lost to Tunisia at this level with two wins and one draw.

Nigeria defeated the North Africans 4-0 in a third-place encounter two years again in Egypt.

Zubairu claimed his charges are motivated to beat the Tunisians again.

“There is no pressure from any angle. Our win over Tunisia two years ago is a big motivation, even though you don’t dwell too much in the past,” Zubairu stated.

“We beat them 4-0 in the third-place match then, but it’s going to be a different scenario now. They are two different teams even though they are representing the same country . I don’t see it a pressure, even though history can always play a role in motivating a team. So, it’s going to serve as a motivating factor for the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu



