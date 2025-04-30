2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Must Aim For Maximum Points Against Tunisia –Lawal

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal has advised the Flying Eagles to aim for the maximum points in the team’s opening fixture against Tunisia on Thursday at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



The seven-time U-20 African champions and two-time FIFA U-20 World Cup runners-up, are placed in a tough group that includes Tunisia, Morocco, and Kenya.



The Flying Eagles are scheduled to kick off their U-20 AFCON campaign on Thursday, May 1, in Cairo, as they aim to secure one of four continental tickets to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that the Flying Eagles must avoid conceding first against Tunisia due to cunning antics.

“I believe that the Flying Eagles will come out with the three points against Tunisia so as to set a positive tone in their group.



“Again, the team must avoid conceding first against Tunisia due to their unfriendly tactics of time-wasting and frustrating opponents.



“The Flying Eagles team have quality players that are capable of turning things around at the tournament. I wish the players the best of luck.”







