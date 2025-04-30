Galatasaray Ready To Sign Osimhen For Right Price –Yazgan

Galatasaray general secretary Eray Yazgan has opened up on the possibility of Victor Osimhen staying at the club beyond this summer.

The striker linked up with the Turkish Super Lig champions on loan from Serie A club Napoli last September.

The Nigeria international has impressed since his arrival at the club, recording 31 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s men.

The 26-year-old has a €75m release in his contract.

The forward has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Juventus.

Osimhen also has plenty of admirers in the Saudi Arabia Professional League.

Galatasaray have also expressed interest in signing the player on a permanent transfer.

Yazgan declared that they will sign him permanently should the terms be good for both the player and them.

“First of all, let’s all enjoy watching a player like Victor Osimhen in the Super League this year,” he told HT Spor.

“Then, if the conditions are right for both our club and the player, it can happen.

“This is not the subject of today. Our sole concentration right now, Victor Osimhen’s and all the other players’ sole concentration is to complete the season with two trophies (the league and cup), the rest is just details.”

By Adeboye Amosu



