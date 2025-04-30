Close Menu
    World Football

    I’d Love To Have Mourinho Back In The Premier League –Chelsea Legend

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has said he would love to see Jose Mourinho return to the Premier League.

    Cole played under from 2004 to 2007 Mourinho during his first spell as manager at Chelsea.

    During their time together, the Blues won two Premier Leagues, one FA Cup and two League Cup.

    Mourinho returned to Chelsea in 2013 and won another Premier League title and League Cup.

    Aside Chelsea, he was appointed manager at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

    The Portuguese is currently head coach of Turkish giants Fenerbahce who are in a title race with rivals Galatasaray.

    Also Read: Nigeria Vs Tunisia U-20 AFCON Showdown Who Will Dominate

    “Genuinely, I think he’s a genius. I really do hope we see him in the Premier League again,” Cole said on TNT Sports.

    “ He still’s got it and I would love to have him back on these shows. He loves England. He loves London. Whichever club he comes in, will get a real bounce.

    “I think Jose will stay for the next five, 10 years. But three-four years, you are going to win something, he’s your man.”


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad