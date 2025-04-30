I’d Love To Have Mourinho Back In The Premier League –Chelsea Legend

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has said he would love to see Jose Mourinho return to the Premier League.

Cole played under from 2004 to 2007 Mourinho during his first spell as manager at Chelsea.

During their time together, the Blues won two Premier Leagues, one FA Cup and two League Cup.

Mourinho returned to Chelsea in 2013 and won another Premier League title and League Cup.

Aside Chelsea, he was appointed manager at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese is currently head coach of Turkish giants Fenerbahce who are in a title race with rivals Galatasaray.

Also Read: Nigeria Vs Tunisia U-20 AFCON Showdown Who Will Dominate

“Genuinely, I think he’s a genius. I really do hope we see him in the Premier League again,” Cole said on TNT Sports.

“ He still’s got it and I would love to have him back on these shows. He loves England. He loves London. Whichever club he comes in, will get a real bounce.

“I think Jose will stay for the next five, 10 years. But three-four years, you are going to win something, he’s your man.”



