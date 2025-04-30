Safi: I’m Ready To Finance Osimhen’s Move To Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce board member Hakan Safi has expressed his readiness to bankroll the signing of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to the club.



The Nigerian international whose loan deal with Galatasaray is expected to expire this summer, is yet to announce his next destination.



Since joining the Turkish giant last summer, Osimhen has netted 31 goals in 36 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He’s also on the verge of helping the club to a potential domestic double.



However, his exploit has attracted the attention of Safi, who in a chat with DeparSports, said that he’s ready to splash the cash on Osimhen this summer.



‘Let’s join forces and make the transfer. I’ll give the money if necessary.”



