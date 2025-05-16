2025 U-20 AFCON: Zubairu Accepts Blame For Flying Eagles Loss To South Africa, Plans Squad Overhaul

Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu has accepted responsibility for his team’s defeat to South Africa in their semi-final encounter at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Nigeria lost 1-0 to the Amajita 1-0 at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia on Thursday.

Tylon Smith scored the winning goal in the 66th minute.

“I take full responsibility for our failure to reach the final. As head coach, the blame rests on me,” Zubairu said during his interaction with the media after the game.

Zubairu said he will overhaul the squad going into the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

“This tournament has helped us identify the players capable of stepping up to the next level and those who are not. After our WAFU B success, we dropped many players because their quality wasn’t sufficient for the continental stage,” he added.

” A similar review will happen again. It’s clear that some of the current squad members aren’t ready for the demands of a World Cup.”

The Flying Eagles have scored two goals from open play in the competition, and a missed a number of chances.

Zubairu reckoned his side have struggled in front of goal.

“Our biggest problem has been poor finishing. We’ve created chances but failed to convert them. Everyone knows Kparobo Arierhi is a clinical striker, and we relied on him heavily. Unfortunately, he couldn’t deliver here. That said, he remains a quality player—this just wasn’t his tournament,” he stated.

Nigeria will take on hosts Egypt in the third-place match on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



