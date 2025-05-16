2025 U-20 AFCON: Zubairu Accepts Blame For Flying Eagles Loss To South Africa, Plans Squad Overhaul

Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu has accepted responsibility for his team’s defeat to South Africa in their semi-final encounter at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.
Nigeria lost 1-0 to the Amajita 1-0 at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia on Thursday.
Tylon Smith scored the winning goal in the 66th minute.
“I take full responsibility for our failure to reach the final. As head coach, the blame rests on me,” Zubairu said during his interaction with the media after the game.
Zubairu said he will overhaul the squad going into the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
Read Also:Galatasaray Fans Must Respect Osimhen’s Decision — Lemina
“This tournament has helped us identify the players capable of stepping up to the next level and those who are not. After our WAFU B success, we dropped many players because their quality wasn’t sufficient for the continental stage,” he added.
” A similar review will happen again. It’s clear that some of the current squad members aren’t ready for the demands of a World Cup.”
The Flying Eagles have scored two goals from open play in the competition, and a missed a number of chances.
Zubairu reckoned his side have struggled in front of goal.
“Our biggest problem has been poor finishing. We’ve created chances but failed to convert them. Everyone knows Kparobo Arierhi is a clinical striker, and we relied on him heavily. Unfortunately, he couldn’t deliver here. That said, he remains a quality player—this just wasn’t his tournament,” he stated.
Nigeria will take on hosts Egypt in the third-place match on Sunday.
By Adeboye Amosu
That your number 9 Kparobo Arierhi is just like Victor Boniface in national colors.
It’s players like Victor Osimhen who carry a constant threat and with high conversation rate that we call “clinical strikers” o. Not potential with no end result cos their club mates are not on the field.
Better look for strikers. It was the missing link. Your team wasn’t so bad in defence and midfield.
I don’t agree with you @Kel, on your viewpoint on Kparobo Arierhi. He is usually a nightmare to defences. Recall that in the WAFU B finals, he singlehandedly scored the 2 goals that gave Nigeria the trophy over rivals Ghana u20 team. It is not for nothing that CAF rated him as one of the top 5 players to watch in the 2025 Afcon tournament.
Sometimes you have bad tournament. It’s just like Osimhen at the last Afcon in Ivory Coast, where he scored only one goal in 7 games- and was not included in the team of the tournament where Ekong and Lookman featured.
The u20 team is not a bad team. They had a bad day at the office yesterday against South Africa, compounded by the loss of 1st team goal keeper, Ebenezer Harcourt. That game could have easily ended 4 or 5 Nil in favour of the Flying Eagles. The cheap goal the jittery replacement goal keeper, Yakub, gifted the SA u20 team destroyed the FE moral and rhythm of play- young, inexperienced players lost composure. SA u20 were no match to the FE in any department of the game yesterday, except perhaps the goal keeping department.