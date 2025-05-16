Galatasaray Fans Must Respect Osimhen’s Decision — Lemina

Galatasaray midfielder Mario Lemina has said it is important for the supporters to respect whatever decision Victor Osimhen takes at the end of his loan spell at the club.

Osimhen joined the Turkish Super Lig champions on a season-long loan deal from Napoli last September.

The Nigeria international has registered 35 goals and eight assists in 39 games across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side.

Galatasaray are desperate to sign the forward on permanent transfer.

The 26-year-old is however expected to move to a big European club or Saudi Arabia.

“Today, he is progressing in line with the goals,” Lemina told Habersarikirmizi

“Galatasaray will want him to stay, but it is his decision; we have to respect it.

“First of all, I can say that I have a very good relationship with Victor Osimhen, as with all my teammates. When I look at Victor, he is one of the best strikers in the world.”

By Adeboye Amosu



