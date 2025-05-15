Yamal Scores, Bags Assist As Barcelona Defeat Espanyol To Clinch 28th La Liga Title

Barcelona have completed the domestic treble as they have now been officially crowned the champions of La Liga thanks to a 2-0 win away to city rivals Espanyol on Thursday night.

Young star winger Lamine Yamal scored and also bagged an assist as Barcelona landed their 28th league title.

The Blaugrana had taken a huge step towards lifting the title after defeating Real Madrid last weekend to open up a seven-point lead with three games left.

However, Real Madrid secured a 2-1 win over Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, reducing the gap to four points.

It meant that Barcelona had to win tonight’s Catalan derby against Espanyol to lift the title with two games to be played.

Yamal netted a stunner in the 53rd minute to put Barcelona 1-0 up and provided the assist

for Fermin Lopez’s 95th minute strike to secure the win against Espanyol who had a player sent off on 80 minutes.

The Blaugrana had lifted their last league title, under Xavi Hernandez, during the 2022/23 season at the home of their local rivals and have done so once again tonight.

Having won the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey, both by defeating Real Madrid in the final, Barcelona have now been confirmed as the league winners as well.

It caps off what has been a memorable season for the Blaugrana in manager Hansi Flick’s first year in charge.

