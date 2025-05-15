MLS: FC Cincinnati Reward Obinna Nwobodo With New Deal Until 2027

FC Cincinnati have secured the services of Nigerian midfield enforcer Obinna Nwobodo for the long term, with the club announcing a contract extension that will keep the dynamic player at the club through the 2027 season, with an option to extend the deal through 2028, Completesports.com reports.

The announcement, made official via Fccincinnati.com, reflects the club’s commitment to maintaining the spine of its squad.

Since arriving from Turkish side Goztepe SK in April 2022, Nwobodo has firmly established himself as a cornerstone in the midfield for the Orange and Blue. A tireless presence in the heart of the park, the 28-year-old has racked up an impressive 117 appearances, starting 109 of those matches. Notably, his 91 MLS regular-season appearances rank him fourth all-time among FC Cincinnati players.

Also Read: Boniface Set For Newcastle United Transfer

Nwobodo’s contributions have gone far beyond numbers. He has become a key figure in the club’s evolution over the past three seasons, helping to bring stability and grit to the midfield. His reliability and consistency have made him one of the first names on the team sheet for the MLS side.

“Since arriving three years ago, Obi has been a fundamental part of our success,” said FC Cincinnati General Manager Chris Albright in a statement published on Fccincinnati.com.

“He’s relentless in how he approaches the game, on and off the field, and he’s an exceptional teammate and leader for our group. We’re delighted to have Obi and his family stay in Cincinnati.”

Nwobodo has featured more for FC Cincinnati than any other club in his professional career, which began in 2015 with Nigeria’s Rangers International. He was a former defender for the Enugu-based side and also represented Nigeria at youth level, playing for the Flying Eagles.

Also Read: Ighalo Scores First Goal In Two Months As Al Wehda Suffer Away Defeat

He has scored two goals and delivered 11 assists so far in all competitions for FC Cincinnati. Interestingly, both of his goals have proven to be match-winners. His dramatic stoppage-time strike against New York Red Bulls on July 12, 2023, was clocked at 90’+3 and remains the third-latest game-winning goal in FC Cincinnati’s MLS history.

In the 2023 MLS campaign, Nwobodo showcased his ball-winning prowess by leading the league in tackles with 62—four more than any other player. His ability to break up play and initiate transitions has been a defining element of FC Cincinnati’s playing style.

The new contract is a clear statement of intent from FC Cincinnati, who are keen on building sustained success around key figures like Nwobodo. As he enters the prime years of his career, the midfielder looks set to remain a driving force in the club’s pursuit of silverware for years to come.

By Nnamdi Ezekute



