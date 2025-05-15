Ighalo Scores First Goal In Two Months As Al Wehda Suffer Away Defeat

Odion Ighalo ended his two months goals drought which, unfortunately, was not enough as Al Wehda lost 3-1 away to Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Professional League on Thursday.

It was Ighalo’s first goal since scoring in a 3-1 win for Al Wehda on March 6 against Al Read.

The 35-year-old went seven consecutive games without scoring before eventually ending the drought against Al Qadsiah.

It was his sixth goal in 30 appearances in the Saudi Arabia topflight this season, a far cry from his debut campaign where he bagged 15 goals in 31 matches.

Ighalo opened the scoring against Al Qadsiah in the 29th minute but Puertas Castro equalised for Al Qadsiah on 43 minutes.

With six minutes left to play Castro got on the score sheet again to put the jome side 2-0 up.

Then in the 97th minute former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyanh sealed the three points by adding the third goal.

The defeat leaves Al Wehda in 15th place on 32 points, just two points away from the relegation zone in the 18-team league standing.



By James Agberebi



