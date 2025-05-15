2025 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Defeat To South Africa

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria lost 1-0 to South Africa in their semi-final encounter at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt on Thursday. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players.

Ebenezer Harcourt 5/10

The Sporting Lagos goalkeeper lasted 51 minutes on the pitch due to injury. His replacement Ajia Yakubu was responsible for the goal conceded by the Flying Eagles.

Adamu Maigari 7/10

His best performance of the tournament. Unfortunately the right-back couldn’t help his team avoid defeat.

Emmanuel Chukwu 7/10

The reliable centre-back showed his class once again. The Hoffenheim player certainly has a big future ahead of him.

Daniel Bameyi 7/10

Led by example once again. He however ended up on the losing side for the first time in the competition.

Odinaka Okoro 6/10

The left-back received a yellow card in the second half. He will be suspended for the third- place match.

Israel Ayuma 7/10

Unlucky not get a goal in second half. A lively display from the midfielder.

Sulaiman Alabi 5/10

Largely anonymous until he was replaced by Auwal Ibrahim in the 75th minute.

Divine Oliseh 5/10

A disappointing display from the midfielder. He was replaced by Precious Benjamin early in the second half.

Read Also:South Africa Beat Flying Eagles To Reach First U-20 AFCON Final In 28 Years

Tahir Maigana 6/10

The youngster was handed his first start of the competition. Did well in the first half.

Clinton Jephta 7/10

Produced his best performance of the competition. The Enyimba winger however tired out in the second half.

Kparobo Arierhi 6/10

Wasted a couple of chances. It has been difficult tournament for the Lillestrøm striker.

Substitutes

Ajia Yakubu 2/10

The 20-year-old was responsible for the goal conceded by the Flying Eagles. He looked jittery after replacing Ebenezer Harcourt.

Precious Benjamin 5/10

Gave a good account of himself after replacing the ineffective Divine Oliseh.

Ricky Mendos 4/10

The forward was unlucky not to get an assist in the game. He impressed off the bench once again.

Bidemi Amole 4/10

He lost his place in the starting line-up for the second time in the competition. Came close to scoring late on.

Auwal Ibrahim 3/10

The Akwa United didn’t make much impact after replacing Tahir Maigana 15 minutes from time.



