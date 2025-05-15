2025 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Slim Defeat To South Africa

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria lost 1-0 to South Africa in their semi-final encounter at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt on Thursday. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players.
Ebenezer Harcourt 5/10
The Sporting Lagos goalkeeper lasted 51 minutes on the pitch due to injury. His replacement Ajia Yakubu was responsible for the goal conceded by the Flying Eagles.
Adamu Maigari 7/10
His best performance of the tournament. Unfortunately the right-back couldn’t help his team avoid defeat.
Emmanuel Chukwu 7/10
The reliable centre-back showed his class once again. The Hoffenheim player certainly has a big future ahead of him.
Daniel Bameyi 7/10
Led by example once again. He however ended up on the losing side for the first time in the competition.
Odinaka Okoro 6/10
The left-back received a yellow card in the second half. He will be suspended for the third- place match.
Israel Ayuma 7/10
Unlucky not get a goal in second half. A lively display from the midfielder.
Sulaiman Alabi 5/10
Largely anonymous until he was replaced by Auwal Ibrahim in the 75th minute.
Divine Oliseh 5/10
A disappointing display from the midfielder. He was replaced by Precious Benjamin early in the second half.
Tahir Maigana 6/10
The youngster was handed his first start of the competition. Did well in the first half.
Clinton Jephta 7/10
Produced his best performance of the competition. The Enyimba winger however tired out in the second half.
Kparobo Arierhi 6/10
Wasted a couple of chances. It has been difficult tournament for the Lillestrøm striker.
Substitutes
Ajia Yakubu 2/10
The 20-year-old was responsible for the goal conceded by the Flying Eagles. He looked jittery after replacing Ebenezer Harcourt.
Precious Benjamin 5/10
Gave a good account of himself after replacing the ineffective Divine Oliseh.
Ricky Mendos 4/10
The forward was unlucky not to get an assist in the game. He impressed off the bench once again.
Bidemi Amole 4/10
He lost his place in the starting line-up for the second time in the competition. Came close to scoring late on.
Auwal Ibrahim 3/10
The Akwa United didn’t make much impact after replacing Tahir Maigana 15 minutes from time.
Kai! This is actually painful…1-0 dey pain pass 5-0 sometimes ehn…
Kai..And na now I come say make I pay attention to the boys .. really settle down support Dem…
How can you be controlling defense, midfield and get to the opponent box 18 and Instead of shooting, you trip and fell off, no be juju be that. That oliseh boy and that our no 9 and that stupid goal keeper that replaced harcourt should be banned for life.
Please editor, all the players deserve 0, especially the substitute keeper, who was so jittery from minute one. He has no business being selected to the world cup. Don’t care who is paying for him to be part of the squad. It is glaring that some players paid their way to be part of this team
The Flying Eagles class of 2025 have always seem to me like a hastily sewn sweater. All you have to do is pull a loose thread before the entire sweater unravels.
This team tried hard but, however, one goalkeeping misjudgement and the team failed to recover.
When number one netminder Harcourt was subbed off, he walked out with Nigeria’s chances of progression with him.
Hopefully the team will bounce back in the consolation third place playoff.
Practical football with physical orientation needs young players who aren’t only physically fit but also visionary and intelligent enough make this approach work.
These players are focused and organised but they aren’t inventive and imaginative enough to create and capitalise on credible goal scoring opportunities.
I hope the coaching crew can help this team improve for the challenges ahead.
Deo, you hit the nail on the head, but I see them do very well at the WC, if the coach understands the need to overhaul the team.