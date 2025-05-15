2025 U-20 AFCON: Zubairu Vows Flying Eagles Attack Will Improve Vs South Africa

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has vowed to improve his team’s attack ahead of the semi-final clash with South Africa.

The seven-time champions have struggled to score goals at the ongoing 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The defence marshalled by captain Daniel Bameyi, has kept three clean sheets in four matches, while goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt was a standout performer against Senegal.

The Flying Eagles have scored just three in open play across four games in the competition.

Zubairu admitted it is an area for concern going into the last four encounter.

“We’ve worked on our finishing. We created chances, especially against Kenya and Senegal. We just need that final touch,” he told reporters in Ismailia.

Zubairu also said his team will play with greater freedom and determination against the Amajita.

“We’re now relaxed after securing qualification for the World Cup,” Zubairu added.

“That weight is gone. The players can now focus fully on competing for the trophy.”

By Adeboye Amosu



