Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Army Corporal Zalli Battles For Glory Between The Sticks At Enyimba

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read
    abdullahi-zalli-enyimba-fc-peoples-elephant-nigeria-premier-football-league-npfl

    Enyimba goalkeeper, Abdullahi Zalli, has shared his experience in his debut season with the People’s Elephant, describing it as “nice” despite the club not finishing in the top three, Complesports.com reports.

    Zalli, a Corporal in the Nigerian Army, joined Enyimba at the start of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

    The former Doma United shot-stopper revealed he spent three seasons at the club before making the move to the nine-time Nigerian champions.

    Also Read: NPFL: Finidi Upbeat Rivers United Will Beat Abia Warriors To Second Spot

    Corporal Zalli serves as Enyimba’s second-choice goalkeeper, behind first-choice Ani Ozoemena, who is the number one for the Super Eagles B team.

    “I came to Enyimba at the start of this season. Before that, I was with Doma United, where I spent three seasons,” Zalli told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat.

    “Yes, I’m a soldier in the Nigerian Army. I’m a Corporal by rank. Football is my passion, and I’ll return to the Army after my football career,” Corporal Zalli explained.

    Zalli was part of Enyimba’s squad that finished third in their group in the CAF Confederation Cup, as well as in the 2025 President Federation Cup and the NPFL.

    Also Read: Super Eagles B Striker Anas Hails Salisu Yusuf for Nasarawa United’s NPFL Survival

    Asked about his experience since arriving at Nigeria’s most successful club, Corporal Zalli described it as enjoyable and fulfilling.

    “It has been nice here. Enyimba is a big club, with experienced players, and the environment is wonderfully friendly,” he said with a smile.

    “It’s unfortunate we were unable to realise our season’s target, but that’s football — we look forward to the next season.”

    By Sab Osuji


    Share.
    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.
    Email: [email protected]
    X (Formerly Twitter): @Ezekutive

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad