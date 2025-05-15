NPFL: Army Corporal Zalli Battles For Glory Between The Sticks At Enyimba

Enyimba goalkeeper, Abdullahi Zalli, has shared his experience in his debut season with the People’s Elephant, describing it as “nice” despite the club not finishing in the top three, Complesports.com reports.

Zalli, a Corporal in the Nigerian Army, joined Enyimba at the start of the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The former Doma United shot-stopper revealed he spent three seasons at the club before making the move to the nine-time Nigerian champions.

Corporal Zalli serves as Enyimba’s second-choice goalkeeper, behind first-choice Ani Ozoemena, who is the number one for the Super Eagles B team.

“I came to Enyimba at the start of this season. Before that, I was with Doma United, where I spent three seasons,” Zalli told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat.

“Yes, I’m a soldier in the Nigerian Army. I’m a Corporal by rank. Football is my passion, and I’ll return to the Army after my football career,” Corporal Zalli explained.

Zalli was part of Enyimba’s squad that finished third in their group in the CAF Confederation Cup, as well as in the 2025 President Federation Cup and the NPFL.

Asked about his experience since arriving at Nigeria’s most successful club, Corporal Zalli described it as enjoyable and fulfilling.

“It has been nice here. Enyimba is a big club, with experienced players, and the environment is wonderfully friendly,” he said with a smile.

“It’s unfortunate we were unable to realise our season’s target, but that’s football — we look forward to the next season.”

By Sab Osuji



