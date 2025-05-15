Algeria Head Coach: Super Falcons One Of The Best Teams In World Football

Algeria head coach, Farid Benstiti, believes the Super Falcons remains one of the best teams in world football.



Benstiti made this known in an interview with Cafonline, where he recounted working with Asisat Oshoala in China.



He called Oshoala “a friend” and spoke highly of her influence.

Benstiti also acknowledged the strength of other Group B teams like Botswana and Tunisia but maintained that Nigeria remains the standard for success in African women’s football.



“Nigeria are the benchmark,” Benstiti told CAF Online.



“I had the pleasure of working with Asisat Oshoala in China. She’s a friend now.



“Nigerians aren’t just Africa’s best. They are among the top 10 in the world.”



