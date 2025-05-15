NPFL: Finidi Upbeat Rivers United Will Beat Abia Warriors To Second Spot

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George is optimistic his side will secure a place in the CAF Champions League.

The Port Harcourt club and Abia Warriors are battling for a spot in the competition.

Rivers United currently occupy second position on the table with 61 points from 37 games.

Abia Warriors, who sit in third position are one point adrift from the same number of matches.

Finidi’s side will host Nasarawa United in their final game of the season at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday, May 25.

The former international reckoned his team is in a good place ahead of the game.

“We are still in a good place,” the erstwhile Enyimba gaffer told the club’s official website.

“We have our last home match, and if we win that one, we will get that second place.”

By Adeboye Amosu




