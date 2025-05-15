Gov Abiodun Lauds Elegbeleye For Organising A Hitch-Free NPFL Season

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has lauded Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye for organising a successful and hitch-free football season.



The soft-spoken governor gave this commendation when he received a delegation from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by the President, Ibrahim Gusau and Chairman of the NPFL, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye in Abeokuta, to celebrate with the current champions Remo Stars.

“While the champions, our own Remo Stars from Ogun State was crowned on Sunday, there is just one more game to conclude the season which means the season will be shutting down this May just as will be the case with most European leagues.



“This is commendable”, remarked Abiodun who was in Ikenne for the elaborate trophy presentation ceremony.



“It is to the credit of the NPFL Board led by my brother, Elegbeleye that we had this beautiful trophy celebrations today with all stakeholders united in agreement that we have a worthy winner in Remo Stars.”







