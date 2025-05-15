Can Nigeria U-20 Team Overcome South Africa In AFCON Semi-Final?

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds over the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story.

Topics Discussed in Video;

*The Flying Eagles Of Nigeria Defeat Young Lions Of Senegal To Advance To The Semi-Final Of The U-20 AFCON

* Review of the Flying Eagles Win Against Senegal

* Assessment of the team ahead of their semi-final clash against South Africa

*Carlo Ancelotti Named Brazil National Team Head Coach

*Real Madrid Set To Confirm The Appointment Of Xabi Alonso

USEFUL LINKS

2025 U-20 AFCON: Nigerian Players Call Us Their ‘Junior Brothers’ –South Africa Coach

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2025-u-20-afcon-nigerian-players-calling-us-their-junior-brothers-south-africa-coach/

‘We’re Going For Trophy’ — Zubairu Declares Ahead Flying Eagles Vs South Africa

✅ https://www.completesports.com/were-going-for-trophy-zubairu-declares-ahead-flying-eagles-vs-south-africa/

