2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Hold Chile To 1-1 Draw In Friendly Match

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles held U-20 FIFA World Cup hosts Chile to a 1-1 draw in a friendly match on Saturday.

Ahmed Akinyele opened the scoring for the Flying Eagles in the 18th minute from a Tahir Maigana corner kick.

But in the 36th minute Chile found the equaliser.

The Flying Eagles will take on Australia in another friendly next week Tuesday.

The team will take on Colombia, Norway and Saudi Arabia in Group F at this year’s tournament.

Their first game is against Norway on September 29 and on October 2, they will face Saudi Arabia.

Three days later the coach Aliyu Zubairu side will end their group phase campaign when they will face Colombia.

By James Agberebi



