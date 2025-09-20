Orban’s Goal Earns Hellas Verona 1-1 Draw With Juventus

Nigeria international striker Gift Orban was on target as Hellas Verona held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in the Serie A on Saturday.

It was Orban’s first goal after two league appearances since joining the Italian club from Hoffenheim in the summer.

The draw means Juventus dropped their first points of the Serie A season.

Having drawn 4-4 with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday – and beaten Inter Milan in a seven-goal thriller last weekend – Igor Tudor’s side were sloppy at the back once more and perhaps fortunate not to be beaten by Verona who are yet to register a win.

Portugal winger Francisco Conceicao put Juventus 1-0 ahead on 19 minutes, riding a challenge and beating a man before finding the bottom corner from just outside the box.

But in the 44th minute Verona were back on level terms Verona from the spot after Joao Mario was penalised for handball when the ball struck his arm from a long throw.

Also Read: Arokodare’s Wolves Suffer Fifth Consecutive League Defeat

Orban’s penalty went in off the underside of the bar – despite the best efforts of Juve goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio who got a hand to it.

Minutes later Orban was only yellow-carded for swinging an arm into the face of Federico Gatti.

Verona looked most likely to grab a second-half winner, with a header from Suat Serdar correctly disallowed for offside, while Orban and Martin Frese forced smart saves from Di Gregorio.

The point moves Juventus, on 10 points, to the top of Serie A before the remainder of the weekend’s games, with Napoli hosting Pisa on Monday as they look to preserve the league’s only remaining 100% record.

As for Verona they occupy 15th spot and have just three points after four matches played.

By James Agberebi



