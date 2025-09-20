Arokodare’s Wolves Suffer Fifth Consecutive League Defeat

Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare was in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers who lost 3-1 to Leeds United at home in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Arokodare was in action for 90 minutes as struggling Wolves, who have now lost their first five league matches this season.

Ladislav Krejci gave Wolves the lead in the eight minute then in the 31st minute former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for Leeds.

In the 39th minute Anton Stach put Leeds 2-1 ahead before Noah Okafor added the third goal in the 45th minute.

The defeat leaves Wolves bottom with zero point while Leeds move up to ninth on seven points.

In London, Chrisantus Uche was an unused substitute in Crystal Palace 2-1 win against West Ham United.

Also Read: EPL: Liverpool Pip Everton In Derby To Maintain Winning Start

Jean-Philippe Mateta opened the scoring on 37 minutes but Jarrod Bowen made it 1-1 four minutes into the second half.

Tyrick Mitchell then netted what was the winner for Palace in the 68th minute.

Thanks to the win Palace are now in fourth place on nine points and West Ham are in 18th on three points.

Other matches saw Nottingham Forest hold Burnley to 1-1 draw away and Brighton settled for a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

By James Agberebi



