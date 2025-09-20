NPFL Matchday 5: Enyimba Stand-in Captain Ufere Confident Of Victory Over Bendel Insurance In Aba

Enyimba stand-in captain, Chinedu Ufere, has expressed confidence in his team’s ability to secure a win against Bendel Insurance in Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 5 encounter at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, Completesports.com reports.

Enyimba Aim To Consolidate Top Spot

Enyimba are looking to secure maximum points and consolidate their current top position in the NPFL 2025/2026 season. Stanley Eguma’s side sit at the summit with eight points after four rounds of matches, ahead of second-placed Rivers United on goal difference and one point clear of third-placed Warri Wolves.

Bendel Insurance, currently 14th in the 20-team NPFL, will be aiming to snatch valuable points away from home under Head Coach Greg Ikhenoba.

Ufere: “We’re Ready For The Challenge”

Speaking in an interview with Complete Sports, Ufere stressed that the game represents a crucial test for the team following last season’s disappointing campaign.

“We’ve used that experience to fuel our preparation and determination. Our commitment to improvement has been remarkable, and we’ve worked tirelessly for this moment,” Ufere said.

“We know what we want to achieve this season, and we’re confident in our ability to execute our plans effectively.”

Enyimba Determined To Protect Home Advantage

Ufere highlighted the importance of maintaining Enyimba’s unbeaten run and strengthening their league position.

“This game is more than just a match for us – it’s an opportunity to take a significant step towards our goal. So we’re going all out for the three points because we can’t afford to drop any points at home. Dropping a point at home will affect us, so we’re not going to take any chances.”

Gratitude To Enyimba Fans

The Enyimba stopgap captain also expressed appreciation to the club’s supporters.

“We appreciate their support, and we’re looking forward to making them proud. Our aim this season is to restore the club to its glorious days, and I believe the boys will do that because we’re ready and we know what’s at stake.”

With Enyimba’s determination and commitment to success, Ufere remains optimistic that the team will deliver a winning performance against Bendel Insurance.

“Now, we’re going all out, the boys are ready, and we’ve worked so hard for this. We’re confident that we’ll make our fans proud and take a significant step towards our goal for the season,” he enthused.

By Chigozie Chukwuleta



