EPL: Liverpool Pip Everton In Derby To Maintain Winning Start

Liverpool defeated Everton 2-1 in the Merseyside derby to maintain their perfect start to the season.

The hosts went in front through a Ryan Gravenberch’s superb volley in the 10th minute.

New signing Hugo Ekitike doubled Arne Slot’s side advantage 19 minutes later.

Despite dominating possession Liverpool failed to add to their lead for the remainder of the first half.

Everton came out stronger after the break, and reduced the deficit through Idrissa Gueye one minute before the hour mark.

The Senegal international rifled a shot into the top corner to put the home team under pressure.

David Moyes’ side were however unable to find the equaliser.

Liverpool have won all five league games this season, and sit at top of the table.



