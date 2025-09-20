‘We’re Ready’ — Eguma In Bullish Mood Ahead Enyimba Vs Bendel Insurance

Enyimba technical adviser Stanley Eguma says his team will be gunning for maximum points against Bendel Insurance, reports Completesports.com.

The nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions will host the Benin Arsenals in a matchday five fixture in Aba on Sunday.

Enyimba will head into the game in buoyant mood following their 2-0 win at Bayelsa United last weekend.

Eguma In Confident Mood

Eguma declared that they are prepared for the encounter, and will aim to continue their good run.

“I think we are ready for tomorrow’s game (Sunday), it’s a big match, Enyimba and Insurance are both traditional teams that have represented Nigeria well,” Eguma was quoted by NPFL media.

“So far, we are trying to consolidate our position on the log, you know it’s not easy getting to the top spot, every team is trying to work on their team and get that stabilization.

“Because we have a lot pf new players joining this season, it becomes a little bit difficult but for tomorrow’s game, but we are ready and the boys are in high spirit.

“After posting a good outing in Yenagoa, we are optimistic of getting the job done tomorrow (Sunday) and we need over hundred percent concentration to achieve it.”

Past Meetings

In the last nine meetings between both sides in the league, Enyimba have only one win, while Insurance have two wins, with six other games ending in a draw.

By Adeboye Amosu



