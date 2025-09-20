Lookman Available To Face Torino, Not In Best Condition — Juric

Atalanta head coach Ivan Juric has said Ademola Lookman is available for selection for Sunday’s Serie A trip to Torino, reports Completesports.com.

Juric however admitted that Lookman is not in his best physical condition.

The Nigeria international only returned to Atalanta five days before the start of the season after pushing to join their Serie A rivals, Inter Milan last month.

The 27-year-old submitted a transfer request, and launched a series of accusations against the Bergamo club.

Read Also:Atalanta Offer Lookman New Improved Deal

Lookman then trained alone in England for two weeks, while holding out for a move to Inter.

The former Leicester City player is now set to make his first appearance of the season for La Dea against Torino.

Juric On Lookman

Juric said the winger trained well with his teammates on Friday.

“He’s spoken with me, the team and my staff. He was well received and from tomorrow, he will begin to be available to us,” Juric told a pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“He’s not in the best condition given that he’s been training alone up until now. He did very well in training (on Friday).”

By Adeboye Amosu



