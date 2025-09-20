WAFU B U-17 Championship: Golden Eaglets Pass MRI, Gear Up Benin Test

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets are in confident mood ahead of their opening fixture against neighbours Benin Republic at the 2025 WAFU B U-17 Boys Tournament in Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire, reports Completesports.com.

All the 20 players have scaled the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) hurdles.

The tests were conducted on the Golden Eaglets players in the early hours of Thursday by the CAF Medical Team.

The tournament will kick off on Saturday (today) with the opening game between hosts Cote d’Ivoire, and Niger Republic.

Manu Garba’s side will face Benin Republic at the Stade Lycee Scientifique , Yamoussoukro next week Wednesday.

The Golden Eaglets will also come up against Burkina Faso in Group B.

Nigeria finished third at the last edition of the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu



