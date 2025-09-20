CAFCL/CAFCC: Nigerian Clubs Begin Continental Quest

Clubs representing Nigeria on the continent will begin their 2025/26 CAF Inter club competition campaign this weekend, reports Completesports.com.

Remo Stars, and Rivers United will compete in the CAF Champions League, while Abia Warriors and Kwara United will do battle in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rivers United will be in action against FC Les Aigles of Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday (today).

The preliminary round first leg tie will hold at the Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa.

Finidi George’s side will hope to get a positive result from the game ahead of the second leg which will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next weekend.

Nigerian champions, Remo Stars will host US Zilimadjou of Comoros at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Sunday.

The reverse fixture will also hold at the ground next week Friday.

Meanwhile, in the CAF Confederation Cup, Abia Warriors will take on Djoliba of Mali at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Sunday.

The Umuahia club are making their maiden appearance on the continent.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Kwara United will be away to Asante Kotoko of Ghana on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



