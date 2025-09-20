Mudryk Considering Career Switch Amid Chelsea Ban Fears

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk is reportedly contemplating a dramatic career shift following his FA charge over a failed drugs test.

After a thorough investigation, he received formal charges earlier this summer, prompting Chelsea to issue an official club statement.

“We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations. As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time,” it read.

Following that, Blues head coach Enzo Maresca offered his thoughts on Mudryk during a press conference ahead of his team’s Club World Cup fixture against Flamengo.

“I spoke with Mischa in Poland when we played the Conference League final [vs Real Betis],” Maresca said. “I haven’t spoken with him since then.

“I didn’t see the news but it was communicated to me. There’s nothing more I can add because I don’t have more information. Mischa is a Chelsea player. Until he is not, I will trust. And that goes for all the players.

“Last time I spoke to him he was quite good. I didn’t see him worried. I haven’t spoken to him since then so I don’t know, but for sure we will have contact with him.”

Facing a potential four-year ban from football, it’s perhaps no shock that Mudryk is contemplating a career switch. However, as per Spanish news outlet Marca (via Mirror), the 24-year-old has set his sights on a radical change by competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as a sprinter for Ukraine.

The report further stated that he has been training with former Olympians but would need to meet World Athletics’ minimum requirements and also pass the Ukrainian trials in 2027 to have any chance of participating.

Mudryk’s desire to become a sprinter isn’t too surprising given his explosive speed, one of his key attributes in football. This was clearly evident during his debut for Chelsea back in January 2023 against Liverpool at Anfield.

The ex-Shakhtar Donetsk ace broke records in that match as he reached an astonishing speed of 36.63 km/h. The following season he was clocked at speeds of 35.79 km/h.



