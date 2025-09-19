CAF Champions League: Rivers United Ready For FC Les Aigles Test — Captain Emekayi

Rivers United captain Temple Emekayi says the team is battle ready for their CAF Champions League encounter against Democratic Republic of Congo outfit FC Les Aigles,reports Completesports.com.

The Port Harcourt club will be away to FC Les Aigles in the first leg of the preliminary round tie on Saturday.

The encounter will hold at the Stade des Martyrs, Kinshaha.

Read Also:CAFCC: Abia Warriors Suffer Double Blow As Ijoma, Ojonougba Exit Before Djoliba Clash

Rivers United are unbeaten in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season.

Emekayi declared that the team is prepared for battle, and won’t disappoint their fans.

“We are fully prepared and motivated, and we will give it our all on Saturday to make sure we don’t disappoint our fans,” Emekayi told the club’s media.

The encounter will kick-off at 3.30pm.

By Adeboye Amosu



