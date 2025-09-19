Zidane’s Son Switches Allegiance To Algeria

Luca Zidane, son of France’s World Cup-winning playmaker Zinedine, has switched international allegiance to Algeria, putting the goalkeeper in line to follow in his father’s footsteps and play at the World Cup.

According to Reuters, Zidane’s switch of allegiance after playing for France at junior level was approved by soccer’s world governing body FIFA on Friday and posted on their Change of Association Platform.

Zidane plays for Spanish second-division outfit Granada and his switch of allegiance is an indication the Algerians are seeking to add more options to their goalkeeping department.

Algeria have used four keepers over the last year of competitive matches, with Alexis Guendouz of Mouloudia Alger the first choice.

There have also been appearances for Oussama Benbot, who is also home-based; Anthony Mandrea, who competes in the French third division and Alexandre Oukidja, who plays in the Serbian league.

Zidane, 27, is the second of four brothers, all of whom came through the Real Madrid academy.

He played two matches for Real Madrid and also has La Liga experience at Rayo Vallecano but over the past four seasons competed in the Spanish second division at Eibar and now Granada.

Zidane won caps for France at several junior levels, including under-20, necessitating a formal change of allegiance to be available for Algeria.

He qualifies for the North African country through his father, whose parents hailed from the Kabylie region of Algeria.

Algeria are expected to secure a place at the 2026 finals in North America in their qualifier against Somalia next month.

Zinedine Zidane won the World Cup with France in 1998, starring in their home success, but was sent off in the 2006 final in Germany, where they lost to Italy.



