CAF Champions League: Les Aigles, Rivers United Share Spoils In Kinshaha

Rivers United held Les Aigles of Democratic Republic of Congo to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round a1tie at the Stade de Matryrs, Kinshaha on Saturday, reports Completes ports.com.

It was the first-ever meeting between both teams in any competition.

The two teams had chances to win the game but were let down by their poor marksmanship.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Rivers United Ready For FC Les Aigles Test — Captain Emekayi

Rivers United will now head into the second leg in positive mood as they look to secure a place in the second leg.

The reverse fixture will hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Sunday.

The winner will face either AC Léopards of the Congo or Mozambique’s Black Bulls in the second round.

By Adeboye Amosu



