2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: D’Tigress Seek Redemption Against Philippines

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will look to return to winning ways at the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament when they take on Philippines on Saturday (today).

The West Africans opened their campaign at the competition with a 70-37 win over Colombia.

The African champions however lost 77–60 to Korea on matchday two.

D’Tigress head coach Rena Wakama is confident his team will bounce back from the defeat.

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“Mentally we are fine. We are not going to overreact to a loss. It’s lessons and losses. We are going to take the lessons from this game and try to get better for our next game,” Wakama declared.

Wakama also reflected on her team’s defeat to Korea.

“They did a great job, very physical, denying passing lanes and double-teaming whenever we had the ball. Credit to them, but we’ll learn from this and improve,” Wakama added.

Although D’Tigress have already secured qualification for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup scheduled for September, the tournament in France serves as a key preparation event ahead of the global showpiece.



