5 Countries That Qualified But Later Withdrew From FIFA World Cup Finals

Following the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel, Iran’s Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamal, has announced that the West Asian country will not participate in the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, billed to start on 11 June 2026, will be co-hosted by Canada and Mexico, with Iran drawn in Group G alongside New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt.

However, Donyamal disclosed their intention to boycott the tournament during a television interview.

With just a few months to the commencement of the tournament, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at five countries that previously withdrew from the World Cup after qualifying.

URUGUAY (1934 World Cup)

Uruguay won the first-ever FIFA World Cup held in 1930 on home soil, thanks to a 4–2 win against fellow South American side Argentina in the final.

However, Uruguay pulled out of the 1934 edition in Italy, failing to defend their title in protest at several European teams not travelling to South America for the 1930 tournament.

AUSTRIA (1938 World Cup)

The third edition of the FIFA senior men’s World Cup was staged in France, with Austria one of the teams that qualified.

The Austrian team were even tipped as one of the favourites for the title following their impressive performances prior to the tournament.

But the team withdrew after Nazi forces, under late German leader Adolf Hitler, annexed the country at the time.

Some Austrian players joined the German squad, though star player Matthias Sindelar refused to represent the Germans.

FRANCE (1950 World Cup)

Two-time world champions France lost to former Yugoslavia in the final qualifying round of the 1950 World Cup.

FIFA invited the French to be part of the tournament after Turkey’s withdrawal, which they initially accepted and were entered into the draw.

However, France later withdrew, citing the amount of travel that would be required between the venues for their group matches.

Also Read:It’s Not Appropriate For Iran To Be At World Cup —Trump

INDIA (1950 World Cup)

India qualified for the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil after all the other teams in their qualifying group withdrew.

However, India pulled out close to the start of the tournament due to travel costs, despite FIFA offering to pay the team’s travel expenses.

While it was commonly believed that India withdrew because of FIFA’s ban on playing barefoot, the team’s captain at the time, Sailen Manna, denied this claim. Since then, India have never qualified for the competition.

TURKEY (1950 World Cup)

Another team that withdrew from the 1950 FIFA World Cup in Brazil was Turkey.

Turkey defeated Syria 7–0 in the first round, first leg of the qualifiers and advanced to the final round after the latter withdrew from the second leg.

The Turks then sealed automatic qualification after their final-round opponents, Austria, withdrew.

Just like their qualifying opponents, Turkey also withdrew, citing financial difficulties, including the cost of travelling to South America.



