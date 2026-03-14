Liverpool vs Tottenham: Reds Target Anfield Revival As Struggling Spurs Face Another Tough Test

Liverpool are set to host Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The Reds are looking to bounce back from a midweek disappointment and pile more misery on Igor Tudor’s Tottenham.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Liverpool

Liverpool have been nothing short of inconsistent since the beginning of the 2025/26 Premier League season and they haven’t shown a sign of steadiness in recent matches.

The Reds visited the Molineux twice in four days for Premier League and FA Cup clashes against Wolverhampton Wanderers with the league game ending in a 2-1 defeat. Arne Slot’s side sealed a 3-1 win courtesy of Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones’ strikes in the cup competition to book their place in the quarter final where a visit to the Etihad Stadium is awaiting.

Also Read: UCL: We Had Three Or Four Great Moments –Slot Reacts To Liverpool Loss Vs Galatasaray

Liverpool then followed the FA Cup triumph with a 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday night.

The Premier League champions will be hoping to put this defeat behind them as they host one of the weakest Tottenham sides in Premier League’s history.

Tottenham

Since the appointment of Igor Tudor as the interim Head Coach, Tottenham have lost all the four matches he has superinteded, scoring five and conceding 14 as they find themselves just a point above the relegation zone.

The Croatian lost 4-1 to north London derby rivals, Arsenal in his first game before another derby defeat to Fulham followed.

The Lilywhites lost at home to Crystal Palace 3-1 before a heavy 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in Europe on Tuesday.

Also Read: Man City To Face Liverpool In FA Cup Quarter-final Clash

They are the only side in the Premier League that are yet to win a league game since the turn of the year.

Tudor will be hopeful to turn the tide around and record his first victory as his side visit a Liverpool team lacking in confidence.

Head-To-Head Statistics

Liverpool and Tottenham have met on 186 occasions with the Reds recording most victories — 92 to Spurs’ 50, while 44 games have ended in draws.

The Merseyside giants have dominated Tottenham in recent meetings as Spurs have won just two of their last 19 matches against the Reds.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur is the highest scoring fixture in Premier League history, with 209 goals. The Reds have scored 127 of these, with only the 20-time top-flight champions themselves netting more against a specific opponent in the competition (131 vs Newcastle).

Key Players Analysis

Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai

Despite a lot of disappointments, Szoboszlai has emerged as Liverpool’s go to man this season.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists for the Reds across all competitions while being deployed in several positions on the pitch.

The Hungarian national team captain is known for his relentless pressing, powerful long-range shooting, and dynamic off-the-ball movement.

Hugo Ekitike

Ekitike has also been a bright spark for Liverpool since swapping Germany for England.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool 1.31 1xBet X Draw 6.6 1xBet Tottenham Hotspur 9.85 1xBet

The 23-year-old has netted 16 goals and provided six assists for Slot’s side.

The France international’s off the ball movement, link-up play and ability to drop deep have also been instrumental for Liverpool this season.

Tottenham

Dominic Solanke

Solanke has been an impressive figure for Spurs following his return from a long-term injury-induced layoff. The 28-year-old has netted six goals since his comeback.

Also Read: Solanke: Tottenham Need To Fight Every Single Game To Avoid Relegation

Solanke is a high-pressing centre-forward, who combines physical presence with technical skill, excelling in hold-up play, intelligent movement with a keen eye for goal.

Micky Van de Ven

Van de Ven is a player, who has performed well for Tottenham this season.

The Netherlands international is currently the team’s second highest goal scorer with seven goals to his name.

The centre-back is known for his exceptional burst of pace, composure on the ball, and strong physical presence.

Team News

Liverpool

Alisson Becker missed the Champions League trip to Istanbul due to a knock in training and Slot revealed that the Brazilian shot-stopper will return to the fold for this fixture.

Federico Chiesa also missed the midweek clash through illness and is likely going to be back in the squad.

Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni, and Wataru Endo all remain out.

Tottenham

Tottenham still have a long list of injuries. Among players with long-term issues are Wilson Odobert, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall, and Mohammed Kudus.

Although Destiny Udogie might be getting close to playing again, he probably won’t be fit enough for this match.

Also Read: Hoddle: I’m Ready To Help Tottenham Survive Relegation

Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur are still out, and Micky van de Ven is suspended. The Dutch defender was sent off in the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Cristian Romero is available following his suspension from the Premier League, but is a doubt due to injury. The centre back and Joao Palhinha collided against each other in the loss to Atletico.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz Gakpo; Ekitike

Tottenham (3-4-3):

Vicario; Danso, Romero, Dragusin; Porro, Gallagher, Sarr, Spence; Kolo-Muani, Solanke, Simons

By Habeeb Kuranga



