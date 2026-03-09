Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    2026 President Federation Cup: Clubs Face N1m Fine for Failing to Honour Matches

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Monday announced that clubs that fail to honour matches in the national preliminaries of this year’s President Federation Cup competition will be fined the sum of N1m.

    NFF’s Director of Competitions, Ruth David, made this clear in a statement on Monday.

    Ruth also announced that the State preliminaries of the nation’s oldest football competition will take place between 22nd March and 26th April.

    Read Also:NPFL: Veteran Goalie Ejiogu Returns At 41, Inspires Kun Khalifat Win Over Bayelsa United

    The State preliminaries will kick off on Sunday, 22nd March.

    Any club that fails to show up for any match after concluding registration for the competition at the State level will be made to pay the sum of N500,000.

    The Final Matches in the State competition must be played either on Saturday 25th April or Sunday 26th April.

    Each Football Association in the States and the FCT must submit its two representatives for the National competition on either of these two days.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.