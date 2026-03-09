2026 President Federation Cup: Clubs Face N1m Fine for Failing to Honour Matches

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Monday announced that clubs that fail to honour matches in the national preliminaries of this year’s President Federation Cup competition will be fined the sum of N1m.

NFF’s Director of Competitions, Ruth David, made this clear in a statement on Monday.

Ruth also announced that the State preliminaries of the nation’s oldest football competition will take place between 22nd March and 26th April.

The State preliminaries will kick off on Sunday, 22nd March.

Any club that fails to show up for any match after concluding registration for the competition at the State level will be made to pay the sum of N500,000.

The Final Matches in the State competition must be played either on Saturday 25th April or Sunday 26th April.

Each Football Association in the States and the FCT must submit its two representatives for the National competition on either of these two days.



