    Nigeria National Teams

    D’Tigress Arrive Lyon For 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament

    Nigeria’s D’Tigress have arrived Villeurbanne, Lyon for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament.

    The competition will run from Wednesday, 11 March to Tuesday, 17 March.

    Head coach Rena Wakama selected 12 players for the competition.

    The players have already settled down in Lyon for the competition.

    The African champions will face France, Germany, Colombia, South Korea, and the Philippines during the competition.

    Promise Amukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Amy Okonkwo, and Sarah Ogoke are expected to play key roles for the D’Tigress at the tournament.

    D’Tigress will open their campaign against Colombia on March 11.


