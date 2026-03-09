NPFL: Veteran Goalie Ejiogu Returns At 41, Inspires Kun Khalifat Win Over Bayelsa United

Former Enyimba, Julius Berger, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Heartland and Dolphins goalkeeper Chijioke Ejiogu has made a sensational return to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) nearly eight years after retirement following his move to Kun Khalifat FC, Owerri, Completesports.com reports.

‘Arugo Monkey’, as he is fondly called, last played in the domestic top flight during the 2018 season when he featured for Heartland FC of Owerri.

The 41-year-old Ejiogu, who burst onto the scene in 1999 with FC Arugo, Owerri — a team put together by the late Uche Ejimofor, the first General Manager of Iwuanyanwu Nationale (now Heartland) — was in incredible form in his debut match for Kun Khalifat on Sunday against Bayelsa United.

Ejiogu Delivers Heroics In Kun Khalifat Debut

Ejiogu’s extraordinary heroics proved to be the decisive factor as Kun Khalifat secured a 1–0 victory, courtesy of Uchechukwu Onuoha’s 45th-minute goal.

The veteran goalkeeper produced a series of crucial saves throughout the match to deny Bayelsa United, who pressed relentlessly in search of an equaliser.

Ejiogu Returns As One Of Nigeria’s Most Decorated Players

Arguably one of Nigeria’s most decorated domestic footballers, Ejiogu boasts seven FA Cup titles across four clubs — Julius Berger (2002), Dolphins (2004, 2006, 2007), Enyimba (2009, 2014) and Heartland (2012).

He also won three NPFL titles with Dolphins (2004) and Enyimba (2009, 2015), as well as two Super Cup trophies with Julius Berger (2004) and Enyimba (2010).

Impressive Comeback Performance

Throughout Sunday’s encounter, the experienced shot-stopper punched, parried, kicked and gathered balls confidently, repeatedly denying Bayelsa United attackers who surged forward in numbers but found a formidable obstacle in the veteran goalkeeper.

“I’m happy with our win today and of course with my performance, which the fans are happy about,” Ejiogu told Completesports.com, promising to grant a fuller interview after training on Monday.

“I’m even happier that we won the game. Hopefully we’ll talk tomorrow (Monday, 9 March, 2026),” Ejiogu added.

