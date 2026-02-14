2026 U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Beat 2-1Senegal Away, To Face Malawi In Final Round

Nigeria’s Falconets have beat Senegal 2-1 in the third round, second leg of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier in Dakar on Saturday.

The win means the Falconets win 3-1 on aggregate and qualify for the final round where they will take on Malawi.

The Falconets took the lead in the 18th minute through Chinaza Kindness, who rose highest to head home a cross.

Also Read: U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Will Conquer Senegal In Dakar – Aduku

In the 68th minute the Falconets went 2-0 up thanks to Prescious Oscar, as she headed home a corner kick.

Senegal pulled a goal back through Sokhna Pene who found the back of the net in the 76th minute.

By James Agberebi



