Dessers Returns To Training After AFCON 2025 Injury Setback

Cyriel Dessers has returned to training following his injury setback, Completesports.com reports.

Dessers sustained the injury during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The 31-year-old failed to make an appearance for the Super Eagles in the competition.

The striker returned to Greece to focus fully on his rehabilitation programme before the end of the AFCON.

According to Panathinaikos, Dessers has commenced on-field work for the first time since the injury.

The former Cremonese star is expected to return to full action soon.

The forward joined Panathinaikos from Rangers last summer.

He has scored twice in five league appearances for the Greens.



