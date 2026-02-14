Galatasaray Coach Applauds Osimhen, Icardi Partnership In Win Over Eyuspor

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has lauded Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi for their impressive performance in the club’s home win over Eyuspor, reports Completesports.com.

The Yellow and Reds thrashed Eyuspor 5-1 at the RAMs Park on Friday night to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Osimhen provided two assists in the game, while Icardi netted a hat-trick.

Buruk Talks Up Attacking Duo

Buruk was delighted with the duo’s contribution.

“Despite all the changes, everyone who came in was eager. Icardi’s 3 goals, Osimhen’s 2 assists… There are many positive things,” Buruk told the club’s official website.

“We played with two strikers. We used it in the Kocaelispor match, and people thought Osimhen and Icardi couldn’t play together. We tried it and got positive results.”

Galatasaray are now unbeaten in their last 10 league games.

The Yellow and Reds top the standings with 55 points from 22 matches.

By Adeboye Amosu




