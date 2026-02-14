Copa del Rey: Barcelona Confident Of Overturning 4-0 Deficit Against Atletico

The Barçelona dressing room believe they can overcome the four-goal deficit that Atlético de Madrid inflicted on them in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Metropolitano, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The staff and players have plenty of reasons to be confident of qualifying for the final on March 3rd at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The club noted that since the German coach’s arrival in the summer of 2014, Barça has achieved 12 victories by at least four goals.

A result that would force extra time, of course, against teams of lesser potential than Atlético, including the 7-0 win against Valladolid, the 5-0 victory against Young Boys , and, from this season, the 6-0 win against Valencia and the 6-1 win against Olympiacos.

The best news, however, is that Flick will be able to count on Pedri, Raphinha, and Rashford for the return leg . Pedri was injured on January 21st and was expected to be out for a month, while Raphinha has missed the last three matches. The Englishman will be back very soon.

Flick also gave the instruction to score two goals in the first half and another two in the second, and, according to MD, the players believe they can achieve this if they play with intensity from the outset. Playing at home is an advantage. In LaLiga, they have won all 11 matches, and 14 out of 15 overall this season.

Some players still remember that memorable 6-1 victory against PSG. It was one of the greatest nights in Barcelona’s history. Flick ‘s team will have a few weeks to correct their mistakes, while Atlético will have to play three league matches in between, as well as the Champions League play-off.



