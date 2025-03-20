2026 WCQ: Aribo Delighted To Make Super Eagles Return

Southampton midfielder Joe Aribo is full of excitement after making his return to the Super Eagles.

Aribo has not make an appearance for the three-time African champions since featuring as a substitute in their defeat to Cote d’Ivoire in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations last year.





The former Rangers star earned a well-deserved recall under new manager Eric Chelle for the Super Eagles 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

“It’s a really good feeling, I’m happy to be back, happy to get involved with my team and get the results we are looking for,” he told Oganla Media.

The 28-year-old also reflected on life under Chelle.

“It’s a good feeling, we believe in what he wants from us, what he wants to implement in the game, we just have to believe in what he says to us on the pitch and take it through into the games,” he added.

“We are working hard, we have to work fast with the manager because it’s only a certain amount of training sessions that we are going to have before the game. We have to listen to what he says, take in his points, and implement it during the game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



