2026 WCQ: Ogbu Upbeat Super Eagles Will Beat Rwanda

Slavia Prague defender Igho Ogbu insists the Super Eagles can record their first win in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

The Super Eagles are still searching for their first win in Group C after four matches.





Éric Chelle’s side have recorded three draws and one defeat in the group.

The three-time African champions will be up against the Amavubi in a matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday.

The Super Eagles must beat the Amavubi to get their campaign back on track.

Ogbu, who will be looking to make his debut for Nigeria in the game believed the task is achievable.

“I think we can do it , we just have to work hard in training and everything will be good on matchday, he told Ojb Sports.

The highly anticipated encounter will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



