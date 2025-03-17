2026 WCQ: Arokodare Eager To Make Super Eagles Debut

Tolu Arokodare is looking forward to making his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare was named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe last week.





It was the KRC Genk hitman’s maiden invitation to the Super Eagles.

The 24-year-old has been in blistering form for the Belgian Pro League outfit this season.

The striker was on target in Genk’s 2-0 victory over Union Saint-Gillloise last weekend.

He has so far registered 17 league goals for the Smurfs in the current campaign.

“I still don’t know how to feel. It’s a mix of only great feelings for my family and me. I can’t wait to put on that shirt,” he was quoted by Voetbalnieuws.

Arokodare is among the six players already in the Super Eagles Radisson Blu Hotel camp in Kigali.

By Adeboye Amosu



