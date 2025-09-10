2026 WCQ: Bassey’s Goal Should Have Been Ruled Out — Ex-Bafana Goalkeeper

Itumeleng Khune claimed Calvin Bassey’s goal against Bafana Bafana in Tuesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier should have been ruled out, reports Completesports.com.

Bafana Bafana and Super Eagles battled to a 1-1 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday eight encounter in Blomfeinteim on Tuesday night.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 24th minute through an own goal from Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong.

Bassey equalised for the Super Eagles just before the break.

“However, camera replays clearly showed the ball hit the arm of the Fulham defender before sailing into the net.

Khune a former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper stated that the centre referee should have done better.

“We’ve been talking about VAR coming to South Africa, this is where we needed it the most,” he said on SABC2.

“I don’t know how the referee missed that, he was in a good position to see. If he didn’t see it, his linesman could’ve seen it, because when you look at Bassey, he jumped more than anyone else.

“It clearly shows he didn’t use his head, he used his hand and South Africa was hard done [by].”

By Adeboye Amosu



